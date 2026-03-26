Strait of Hormuz: Economic Turmoil Amidst War Tensions

US President Donald Trump suggested that negotiations to resolve the ongoing Iran conflict are nearing completion. This comes despite Iran dismissing the US's 15-point ceasefire proposal and revealing its own demands.

Iran continues to assert control over the Strait of Hormuz, proposing the imposition of transit fees, a move challenged by Gulf Arab nations and the United States. Sultan al-Jaber, an Emirati oil executive, criticized the move as economic terrorism, emphasizing its implications on global consumers.

Meanwhile, the conflict persists with missile strikes reported in Israel and heightened military activity across the Gulf. Iran's intentions regarding the Strait remain a critical point of economic and geopolitical tension.