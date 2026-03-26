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Kerala Police Takes Action Against Misleading AI-Generated Video on Social Media

Kerala Police have registered a case against social media platform X and an associated account for circulating a potentially misleading AI-generated video of the PM and ECI. The video, claimed to defame constitutional bodies, could undermine fair elections. Action is being taken to enforce legal compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-03-2026 11:58 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 11:58 IST
Kerala Police Takes Action Against Misleading AI-Generated Video on Social Media
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The cyber wing of Kerala police has launched an investigation against social media platform X and its user for disseminating an AI-generated video alleged to misrepresent the Prime Minister and Election Commission of India (ECI) in a defamatory manner. This action follows official alerts about the video's potential to mislead the public and undermine the integrity of constitutional authorities.

Authorities noted that the video poses a threat to free and fair elections, prompting registration of a case against the account Laxmi N Raju (@valiant_Raju) and X Corp at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram City. Legal provisions, including sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, back the complaint.

In compliance with legal requirements, the Kerala police have initiated measures to prevent further spread of the video, advising the public to avoid engaging with unverified content. Legal notices have been sent to the platform for prompt removal, and the police assure decisive action against any election disruption efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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