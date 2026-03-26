Philippines Targets Youth Skills Gap as Construction Sector Undergoes Digital and Green Transformation

As the Philippines’ construction industry accelerates toward a future shaped by digital innovation and climate imperatives, a widening skills gap among young workers is emerging as a critical challenge—prompting urgent action from policymakers, industry leaders, and international partners.

At a high-level DigiGreen Construction Skills Partnership Forum held on 25 March in Quezon City, stakeholders from government agencies, industry bodies, and training institutions convened to address a central question: how to equip Filipino youth with the competencies needed to secure decent, future-ready jobs in a rapidly transforming sector.

A Sector in Transition—and at Risk

The construction industry, one of the Philippines’ largest sources of employment, is undergoing what experts describe as a “twin transition”—simultaneously adapting to digital technologies and environmentally sustainable building practices.

While these shifts promise gains in productivity, cost efficiency, and climate resilience, they also risk leaving behind a significant segment of the workforce—particularly young people with low- to medium-level skills, who may lack access to advanced training.

“The challenges and opportunities from the twin digital and green transitions are felt much more in the Philippines,” said Khalid Hassan, Director of the ILO Country Office for the Philippines.“Our focus is to ensure that training programmes are accessible, especially for youth from low- to medium-skill backgrounds, who stand to benefit the most from these new job opportunities.”

Digital and Green Skills Move to the Forefront

At the heart of the initiative are two rapidly emerging skill domains:

Building Information Modeling (BIM): A digital construction tool that enhances design accuracy, project efficiency, and lifecycle management

Green construction skills: Techniques and practices that reduce environmental impact, improve energy efficiency, and support sustainable infrastructure

Once considered specialized, these competencies are now becoming global industry standards, with BIM already mandated in large-scale projects across countries such as Singapore, South Korea, and the UAE.

Its growing adoption in the Philippines signals a structural shift toward technology-driven construction ecosystems, where digital literacy and sustainability expertise are no longer optional—but essential.

“BIM and green construction skills are among the most important starting points for leveraging the digital and green transitions to improve youth employment in this sector,” said Hochul Shin, Chief Technical Adviser of the ILO/Korea Partnership Programme.

From Training to Employment Pathways

A key outcome of the forum was the formal handover of training modules to major Philippine institutions, including:

Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)

Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA)

Construction Manpower Development Foundation (CMDF)

Philippine Constructors Association (PCA)

This move is designed to bridge the long-standing gap between training systems and labour market demand, ensuring that newly acquired skills translate into real employment opportunities.

By aligning curricula with industry needs, stakeholders aim to create a more seamless pipeline from training to job placement—particularly in higher-value, specialized roles within construction.

A Pathway to Better Jobs for Youth

For young Filipinos, the shift carries transformative potential. Access to digital and green construction skills can enable:

Higher wages and improved job security

Entry into specialized technical roles

Opportunities in international and high-value projects

Transition away from informal or precarious employment

Experts note that without such interventions, the benefits of modernization could become unevenly distributed, exacerbating inequality within the workforce.

Regional Push for Future-Ready Workforces

The initiative is part of the broader ILO/Korea Partnership Programme’s “Advancing Digital and Green Skills for Youth in ASEAN” project, which aims to future-proof labour markets across Southeast Asia.

As countries in the region race to meet climate targets and embrace Industry 4.0 technologies, the Philippines’ approach highlights a growing recognition: skills development is central to both economic competitiveness and social inclusion.

Building a Resilient and Sustainable Industry

Stakeholders at the forum emphasized that investing in youth skills today is essential for shaping a construction sector that is not only more productive, but also resilient, inclusive, and environmentally sustainable.

With infrastructure demand rising and climate risks intensifying, the success of the Philippines’ construction transformation will depend not just on new technologies—but on whether its workforce is prepared to use them.