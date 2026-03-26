China Calls for Diplomacy Amidst U.S.-Iran Tensions
China has urged all involved parties in the U.S.-Iran conflict to cease military actions and pursue dialogue, emphasizing the importance of preventing escalation. The Chinese defense ministry spokesperson highlighted the need for diplomatic resolutions during a press briefing in Beijing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 26-03-2026 13:13 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 13:13 IST
- Country:
- China
A Chinese defense ministry spokesperson on Thursday urged all involved parties to cease military actions in the ongoing conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran.
China emphasized the need for resolving the conflict through dialogue and called for measures to prevent further escalation, according to spokesperson Jiang Bin at a press briefing in Beijing.
The statement advocates for a diplomatic approach amidst rising tensions, seeking to avert potential escalations in the region.
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