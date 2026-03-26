Left Menu

China Calls for Diplomacy Amidst U.S.-Iran Tensions

China has urged all involved parties in the U.S.-Iran conflict to cease military actions and pursue dialogue, emphasizing the importance of preventing escalation. The Chinese defense ministry spokesperson highlighted the need for diplomatic resolutions during a press briefing in Beijing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 26-03-2026 13:13 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 13:13 IST
China Calls for Diplomacy Amidst U.S.-Iran Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

A Chinese defense ministry spokesperson on Thursday urged all involved parties to cease military actions in the ongoing conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

China emphasized the need for resolving the conflict through dialogue and called for measures to prevent further escalation, according to spokesperson Jiang Bin at a press briefing in Beijing.

The statement advocates for a diplomatic approach amidst rising tensions, seeking to avert potential escalations in the region.

TRENDING

1
Pentathlon Ventures Amplifies B2B Tech Startups with Rs 255 Crore Fund

Pentathlon Ventures Amplifies B2B Tech Startups with Rs 255 Crore Fund

 India
2
Clashes at the Border: Israeli Soldier Killed in Southern Lebanon

Clashes at the Border: Israeli Soldier Killed in Southern Lebanon

 Global
3
Barclays Dismisses Systemic Risk in Strained Private Credit Markets

Barclays Dismisses Systemic Risk in Strained Private Credit Markets

 Global
4
High Stakes Negotiations: Trump's Push for Iran Peace Deal Amid Rising Tensions

High Stakes Negotiations: Trump's Push for Iran Peace Deal Amid Rising Tensi...

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026