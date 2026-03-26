Paving the Path: Striving for Genuine US-Iran Peace Talks

Amid rising tensions on the global stage, China's foreign ministry has called for collaborative efforts from all parties to foster an environment conducive to genuine peace negotiations between Iran and the United States.

Speaking at a regular press briefing, ministry spokesperson Lin Jian highlighted the urgent need to initiate sincere peace talks and seize the opportunity for lasting peace.

The call underscores China's stance on promoting dialogue and ending conflicts, urging international stakeholders to contribute towards halting ongoing hostilities.