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Paving the Path: Striving for Genuine US-Iran Peace Talks

The Chinese foreign ministry emphasizes the importance of initiating sincere peace talks between Iran and the U.S. A spokesperson called for collaborative efforts to seize the moment and promote an end to the ongoing conflict. The current priority is fostering an atmosphere conducive to meaningful negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 26-03-2026 13:15 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 13:15 IST
Paving the Path: Striving for Genuine US-Iran Peace Talks
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  • Country:
  • China

Amid rising tensions on the global stage, China's foreign ministry has called for collaborative efforts from all parties to foster an environment conducive to genuine peace negotiations between Iran and the United States.

Speaking at a regular press briefing, ministry spokesperson Lin Jian highlighted the urgent need to initiate sincere peace talks and seize the opportunity for lasting peace.

The call underscores China's stance on promoting dialogue and ending conflicts, urging international stakeholders to contribute towards halting ongoing hostilities.

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