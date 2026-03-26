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Arson Attack on Jewish Charity's Ambulances Sparks Investigation

Two men have been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of an arson attack that destroyed ambulances belonging to a Jewish charity in London. Police are investigating this suspected antisemitic hate crime and are looking into possible links with a group potentially connected to Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-03-2026 14:33 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 14:33 IST
Arson Attack on Jewish Charity's Ambulances Sparks Investigation
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  • United Kingdom

British police announced on Thursday that two men arrested in relation to an arson attack that destroyed four ambulances owned by a Jewish charity have been released on bail. The men, aged 45 and 47, were detained as part of an ongoing investigation into the suspected antisemitic hate crime.

The two British nationals were held on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, according to a statement from London's Metropolitan Police Service. The suspects were released under strict bail conditions and are under close surveillance as authorities continue their probe.

Police are working to identify all those involved, as closed-circuit camera footage shows three people at the crime scene. An investigation is also exploring a possible claim of responsibility from a group with alleged ties to Iran, though this has yet to be classified as a terror attack.

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