Iran's Controversial Strait of Hormuz Fees

The secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council alleges that Iran is imposing fees on ships for safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic maritime conduit.

Jasem Mohamed al-Budaiwi, in a groundbreaking statement, uniquely accuses Tehran of this controversial act, heightening regional tensions.

Al-Budaiwi, who represents six Gulf Arab nations, delivered this accusation during a recent news conference in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh.