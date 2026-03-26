Iran's Controversial Strait of Hormuz Fees
The Gulf Cooperation Council's secretary-general, Jasem Mohamed al-Budaiwi, accuses Iran of charging transit fees for the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil trade. This marks the first such accusation by a top official in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:04 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council alleges that Iran is imposing fees on ships for safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic maritime conduit.
Jasem Mohamed al-Budaiwi, in a groundbreaking statement, uniquely accuses Tehran of this controversial act, heightening regional tensions.
Al-Budaiwi, who represents six Gulf Arab nations, delivered this accusation during a recent news conference in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh.