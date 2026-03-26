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Family Seeks Justice and Compensation After Tragic Missile Attack

The family of Ravi Gopal, a 26-year-old killed in a suspected missile attack in Riyadh, demands compensation and a government job for his widow. Gopal's remains were returned to his Uttar Pradesh village with aid from authorities. Local officials and a BJP MLA pledge to address the family's needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitapur | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:15 IST
Family Seeks Justice and Compensation After Tragic Missile Attack
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In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the family of 26-year-old Ravi Gopal, who tragically lost his life in a suspected missile attack in Riyadh, is seeking compensation and a government job for his widow.

The remains of Gopal were brought to his hometown in Baghain village, Sitapur, with assistance from the Ministry of External Affairs and local authorities. A large crowd gathered for his last rites, conducted by his brother Manmohan Dayal.

As his family grapples with the loss, leaders, including local BJP MLA Asha Maurya and Sub-Divisional Magistrate B K Singh, have expressed support and are working on addressing their appeals for financial aid and employment for Gopal's widow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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