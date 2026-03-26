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Tragic Double Murder Unfolds Amidst Illicit Relationship Quarrel

A 36-year-old woman and her brother were fatally stabbed by a 16-year-old boy following a dispute over an alleged illicit relationship involving her husband. The incident took place in Peenya, with tensions escalating into violence. Police have registered a murder case against the alleged woman, her son, and another person.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:01 IST
Tragic Double Murder Unfolds Amidst Illicit Relationship Quarrel
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  • India

In a tragic incident in Peenya, a woman and her brother were killed by a minor amid a heated argument over an alleged illicit affair. The victims, identified as Yamuna (36) and her 34-year-old brother, Sudeep, tragically lost their lives, prompting a police investigation.

The altercation allegedly stemmed from suspicions of an affair involving Yamuna's husband. As tensions rose, the woman's son, aged 16, is said to have fatally stabbed them. The couple had confronted the family, leading to the tragedy.

Police are actively seeking the perpetrator and have registered a murder case involving the accused parties. The incident highlights ongoing family conflicts and has left the community in shock.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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