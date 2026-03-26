Escalating Tensions: Israel's Strategic Buffer Zone in Southern Lebanon

In an increasingly tense regional development, Israel has announced plans to establish a buffer zone in southern Lebanon. The decision follows escalated hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, raising fears of prolonged military occupation in the region.

On March 4, Israel directed residents south of Lebanon's Litani River to vacate, as Hezbollah joins the fray, intensifying confrontations. The Israeli military has fortified positions and destroyed infrastructure in this diverse and historically significant area.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the buffer zone's creation essential for security, pledging that Israeli troops will remain to counteract perceived threats from anti-Israel groups in the region, escalating the scenario into potential confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)