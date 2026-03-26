Maersk's Land-Bridge Lifeline: Sustaining Gulf Supply Chains Amid Crisis
Maersk is sustaining critical supply lines of food and medicine in the Gulf through alternative land-bridge routes amidst the Iran war. Despite the conflict, the shipping giant leverages ports in Saudi Arabia, Oman, and UAE, with support from Gulf governments, to ensure continued logistics operations.
Shipping giant Maersk is ensuring the delivery of essential goods like food and medicine by utilizing alternative land-bridge routes in the Gulf, maintaining operations amid the disruptions caused by the Iran conflict, a regional executive announced on Thursday.
The outbreak of war, initiated by U.S.-Israeli actions against Iran and subsequent regional attacks, has significantly slowed Gulf shipping, impacting global supply chains. A.P. Moller-Maersk has adapted by routing cargo through ports in Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the UAE, relying on land transport to reach destinations.
Charles van der Steene, Maersk's regional managing director, highlighted the company's efforts to enhance its network, working closely with Gulf governments to streamline delivery processes. Emphasizing the prioritization of critical supplies, he noted that these alternative pathways remain underutilized, allowing for additional capacity.
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