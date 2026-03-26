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Omar Abdullah Urges Calm Amidst Fuel Supply Rumors

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged the public to avoid panic and crowding petrol stations amid misconceptions about fuel scarcity. He ensured there is no shortage of essential commodities and warned against hoarding, which could lead authorities to shut down fuel stations temporarily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:21 IST
Omar Abdullah Urges Calm Amidst Fuel Supply Rumors
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

In response to widespread rumors of fuel shortages, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphatically appealed to the public to remain calm and refrain from unnecessary queuing at petrol stations. He reaffirmed that there is currently no shortage of essential commodities, including fuel and LPG.

Abdullah criticized the panic-driven behavior, which is exacerbated by social media rumors, warning that continued crowding at fuel stations could force authorities to close them temporarily to prevent further chaos. He assured that government reviews have found no need for rationing or consumption reduction measures.

The chief minister also commented on Pakistan's proposal to mediate in the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran, suggesting that any efforts towards peace should be supported. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to hold discussions with chief ministers to assess their readiness in light of the West Asian conflict.

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