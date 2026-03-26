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Iran Criticizes U.S. Proposal as One-Sided and Unfair

Iran dismissed a U.S. proposal to end the ongoing conflict as one-sided and inadequate. The plan, reviewed by Iranian officials, demands Iran to forego its defense capabilities with no clear benefit. Turkey and Pakistan are mediating to resolve differences between Iran and the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:45 IST
Iran Criticizes U.S. Proposal as One-Sided and Unfair
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  • United Arab Emirates

Iran has criticized a U.S. proposal aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict, labeling it as 'one-sided and unfair'. A senior Iranian official communicated this sentiment to Reuters, expressing hope that a realistic dialogue could still be achieved if the U.S. adopts a more balanced approach.

The proposal, assessed by top Iranian officials and a representative of Iran's Supreme Leader, required Iran to surrender its defensive capabilities in return for an ambiguous promise to lift sanctions. The official underscored the proposal's deficiencies, highlighting the absence of essential conditions for negotiations.

Amid these tensions, Turkey and Pakistan are making efforts to bridge the gap between Iran and the U.S., seeking to establish common ground and reduce prevailing differences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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