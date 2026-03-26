Strengthened Vigil: ITBP's Enhanced Patrol on the India-China Border

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has ramped up its security presence with the addition of 29 new border outposts along the extensive 3,488-kilometer India-China border. This development is part of a broader initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs to bolster security in the Himalayas, stretching from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

This expansion follows a significant increase in tensions after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, the most severe military dispute between India and China in decades. According to the latest 2024-25 report, the ITBP is now manning 209 BOPs, up from 180 in the previous report for 2020-21, having conducted over 4,500 patrols to ensure border vigilance.

Alongside the focus on the India-China border, the Ministry of Home Affairs has intensified efforts across other international borders, including India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh. In a strategic move, the ministry has implemented the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System, integrating advanced technology to enhance surveillance and response capabilities.