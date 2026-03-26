Strengthened Vigil: ITBP's Enhanced Patrol on the India-China Border
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police has established 29 new border outposts along the India-China border since 2020, boosting security across the region. The report highlights increased patrol activities and the establishment of the Department of Border Management, aimed at enhancing border policing and infrastructure improvements across India’s borders with China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.
- Country:
- India
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has ramped up its security presence with the addition of 29 new border outposts along the extensive 3,488-kilometer India-China border. This development is part of a broader initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs to bolster security in the Himalayas, stretching from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.
This expansion follows a significant increase in tensions after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, the most severe military dispute between India and China in decades. According to the latest 2024-25 report, the ITBP is now manning 209 BOPs, up from 180 in the previous report for 2020-21, having conducted over 4,500 patrols to ensure border vigilance.
Alongside the focus on the India-China border, the Ministry of Home Affairs has intensified efforts across other international borders, including India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh. In a strategic move, the ministry has implemented the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System, integrating advanced technology to enhance surveillance and response capabilities.