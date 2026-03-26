U.S. Boosts Aid to Reunite and Rehabilitate Ukrainian Children

The U.S. State Department has announced a significant $25 million aid package aimed at assisting the identification and return of Ukrainian children who have been forcibly displaced.

This new funding will be allocated to programs dedicated to tracking and providing care for these children, effectively supporting the efforts of the Ukrainian government and local organizations involved in the task.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to ensure the welfare and rehabilitation of affected children, bolstering Ukraine's capacity to manage the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)