Tensions Surge: U.S.-Iran Standoff Over 'Unfair' Peace Proposal

A senior Iranian official has labeled the United States' proposal to end nearly a month of hostilities as 'one-sided and unfair'. While U.S. President Donald Trump insists Iran faces continued aggression unless a deal is reached, Iran's response indicates a significant gap in diplomatic efforts.

The U.S. suggested that Iran allow 10 oil tankers to pass through the critical Strait of Hormuz as an act of goodwill, highlighting the region's strategic role. Despite tensions, indirect negotiation channels through Pakistan remain open, albeit with Iran demanding substantial changes to any deal terms.

Military actions have intensified, with Iran striking Israeli territories and the U.S. considering further military deployment. Both sides, entrenched in their positions, face obstacles on the path to peace as economic pressures mount globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)