Marco Rubio Highlights Russia's Focus on Ukraine War
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that Russia is prioritizing its conflict with Ukraine over assisting Iran. As he departed for France to meet with G7 counterparts, discussions are anticipated to focus on the ongoing situations in Ukraine and Iran, with particular attention on Russian involvement.
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- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has indicated that Russia is primarily focusing its resources on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, rather than extending significant aid to Iran. Rubio shared his insight while departing Washington for a visit to France.
In France, Rubio plans to participate in discussions with his counterparts from G7 countries. These talks are expected to address pressing international issues, including the military conflicts involving Ukraine and Iran.
Rubio's comments shed light on Moscow's geopolitical strategies amid global tensions, underscoring the primary concern of Russia's engagement in Ukraine rather than shifting substantial support towards Tehran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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