Drone Strike on Oil Tanker Sparks Tension in Black Sea

A marine drone struck a crude oil tanker that had recently left Russia, causing an explosion in the Black Sea near Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait, Turkey's Transportation Minister reported Thursday.

Turkey strongly condemned the attack, which targeted a Turkish-operated vessel, posing serious risks to navigation and environment. "The attack on the Sierra Leone-flagged, Turkish-operated tanker ALTURA carrying crude oil is of great concern," stated Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli on X, highlighting that all 27 crew members were safe.

The incident is one of several recent attacks on western-sanctioned vessels linked to Russian ports. It occurred early on Thursday, about 18 nautical miles from the Bosphorus, a critical shipping lane. Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu revealed it likely intended to disable the vessel's engine room. Turkey's exclusive economic zone was breached, putting regional stability at stake.

(With inputs from agencies.)