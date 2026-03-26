France Leads Diplomatic Push to Reopen Strait of Hormuz Post-Conflict

France initiated diplomatic dialogues with 35 nations as it seeks to establish a reopening mission for the Strait of Hormuz post the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Despite the reluctance of Western allies to get involved militarily, France underscores the importance of safeguarding the vital waterway for global oil movement.

The talks, involving global military heads, aimed at assessing perspectives on the crisis and gathering proposals for a defensive mission. Presided by Armed Forces Chief Fabien Mandon, this initiative remains independent of ongoing hostilities, solely focusing on resuming safe shipping routes through the strait.

As France leads the planning, allied partners like the UK are pressuring for international coordination, while preparations include naval deployments to strengthen regional maritime security post-conflict. The mission phase one targets mine-hunting operations crucial for securing tanker routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)