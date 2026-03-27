Iran's Strategic Stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz

Iran is increasingly positioning itself as the dominant force controlling the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for global oil shipments. By instituting a system that functions like a 'toll booth,' Iran leverages the waterway to maintain its oil flow to China.

The global oil market is feeling the impact, with traffic through the Strait plummeting 90% since the conflict began. This decline has driven oil prices up, resulting in significant consequences for Asian nations dependent on this oil route.

Concerns over Iran's strategy have been highlighted by Sultan al-Jaber's remarks, labeling the actions as economic terrorism. The IMO's condemnation underscores the need for a unified response to ensure freedom of navigation through this vital channel.

(With inputs from agencies.)