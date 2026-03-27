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Iran's Strategic Stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz

Iran is positioning itself as a gatekeeper of the Strait of Hormuz, potentially controlling a major route for global oil shipments. Iran's actions have led to a significant decrease in traffic through the strait, affecting global oil prices and causing severe oil shortages in Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 27-03-2026 00:58 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 00:58 IST
Iran's Strategic Stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz
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Iran is increasingly positioning itself as the dominant force controlling the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for global oil shipments. By instituting a system that functions like a 'toll booth,' Iran leverages the waterway to maintain its oil flow to China.

The global oil market is feeling the impact, with traffic through the Strait plummeting 90% since the conflict began. This decline has driven oil prices up, resulting in significant consequences for Asian nations dependent on this oil route.

Concerns over Iran's strategy have been highlighted by Sultan al-Jaber's remarks, labeling the actions as economic terrorism. The IMO's condemnation underscores the need for a unified response to ensure freedom of navigation through this vital channel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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