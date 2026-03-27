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EU Cracks Down on Unsafe Imports with Heavy Fines

The European Union has reached a consensus on penalizing online platforms importing unsafe products. This move targets platforms like Temu and Shein, which are known for potentially unsafe Chinese goods, to ensure a safer and fairer market. Non-compliance may lead to hefty fines or suspension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 27-03-2026 01:39 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 01:39 IST
EU Cracks Down on Unsafe Imports with Heavy Fines
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  • France

The European Union has forged ahead with a groundbreaking agreement to impose fines on online platforms that import unsafe goods into its market. This decisive action targets predominantly Chinese imports arriving via platforms like Temu and Shein.

According to a joint statement from the European Parliament and the EU Council released on Thursday, this forms part of a broader reform of the EU Customs Code, aimed at bolstering safety and fairness.

With penalties reaching up to 6% of annual imports for systematic infractions, the pact underscores the EU's commitment to shielding its internal market, ensuring that such platforms do not undermine local businesses with non-compliant products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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