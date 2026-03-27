Mystery in the Strait of Hormuz: Cargo Ship Mayuree Naree Incident

A Thai-flagged cargo vessel, the Mayuree Naree, found itself in dire straits when struck by unknown projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this month. This incident led to the ship running aground near Iran's Qeshm Island, as reported by Iran's Tasnim news agency on Friday.

Amid the chaos, the Omani navy launched a rescue operation, successfully retrieving 20 crew members from the beleaguered ship. However, the incident has left three individuals unaccounted for, escalating concerns following a violent explosion in the ship's stern.

The explosion resulted in a fire engulfing the engine room, posing significant challenges to the rescue efforts. Authorities are conducting thorough investigations to reveal the cause and implications of this international maritime incident.