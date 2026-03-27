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Mystery in the Strait of Hormuz: Cargo Ship Mayuree Naree Incident

A Thai-flagged cargo ship, Mayuree Naree, recently ran aground off Iran's Qeshm Island after being hit by unknown projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz. The Omani navy rescued 20 crew members, while three remain missing following the explosion and subsequent fire in the ship's stern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 05:23 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 05:23 IST
Mystery in the Strait of Hormuz: Cargo Ship Mayuree Naree Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Thai-flagged cargo vessel, the Mayuree Naree, found itself in dire straits when struck by unknown projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this month. This incident led to the ship running aground near Iran's Qeshm Island, as reported by Iran's Tasnim news agency on Friday.

Amid the chaos, the Omani navy launched a rescue operation, successfully retrieving 20 crew members from the beleaguered ship. However, the incident has left three individuals unaccounted for, escalating concerns following a violent explosion in the ship's stern.

The explosion resulted in a fire engulfing the engine room, posing significant challenges to the rescue efforts. Authorities are conducting thorough investigations to reveal the cause and implications of this international maritime incident.

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