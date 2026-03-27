Global Concerns Mount Over Russia-Iran Collaboration in Middle East Tensions

European powers are voicing concerns over Russia's alleged support of Iran's military ambitions in the Middle East. This matter is expected to receive attention during the G7 foreign ministers meeting in France, especially in the context of ongoing conflicts and economic uncertainties.

Reports suggest that Russia has been providing satellite imagery and drone technology to Iran, which has been deployed against the United States and its allies. This assistance is seen as part of the complex Russia-Iran alliance that has implications in the Middle Eastern and Eastern European theaters.

The meeting aims to encourage a robust response from the US and allied countries against these actions. Parallel concerns include the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial channel for oil transport now under Iranian control, affecting global energy markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)