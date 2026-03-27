Kremlin Criticizes U.S. Stance on Economic Cooperation Amid Ukraine Tensions

The Kremlin has voiced criticism over the United States' stance of tying economic engagement with Russia to a resolution of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted the lost potential for profit, asserting that both Russian and American companies are missing out on lucrative opportunities as a result.

Despite the geopolitical rifts, Peskov noted that the topic of cooperation remains on the table, with Russia seeing many avenues for beneficial interaction with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)