Breaking Barriers: New Bill Aims to Boost Ease of Doing Business

The government on Friday tabled a transformative bill in the Lok Sabha aimed at decriminalizing minor offences, promising a significant boost to business and living conditions in the country. Titled the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, the legislation was introduced by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, after reviewing recommendations from a select committee.

Critics, however, were quick to highlight potential infractions on constitutional structures. Congress representatives K Kavya and GK Padavi expressed strong opposition, suggesting the bill inadvertently fosters corruption and should be reconsidered by a parliamentary committee. Padavi cited a dissent note included in the select committee report to underscore their concerns.

Prasada assured that the bill only targets minor offences, striving to simplify penalties proportionate to offences and establishing appellate bodies. The substantial scope of the bill intends to amend 79 central acts across 23 ministries. By focusing on decriminalising 717 provisions, it builds upon the previously successful 2023 Act to create a more efficient governance framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)