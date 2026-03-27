Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: New Bill Aims to Boost Ease of Doing Business

The Indian government has introduced an amendment bill to decriminalise minor offences to enhance ease of doing business and living. The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, seeks to amend 79 central acts, decriminalising 717 out of 784 provisions. Opposition voices concern over potential constitutional breaches and corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:47 IST
Breaking Barriers: New Bill Aims to Boost Ease of Doing Business
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Friday tabled a transformative bill in the Lok Sabha aimed at decriminalizing minor offences, promising a significant boost to business and living conditions in the country. Titled the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, the legislation was introduced by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, after reviewing recommendations from a select committee.

Critics, however, were quick to highlight potential infractions on constitutional structures. Congress representatives K Kavya and GK Padavi expressed strong opposition, suggesting the bill inadvertently fosters corruption and should be reconsidered by a parliamentary committee. Padavi cited a dissent note included in the select committee report to underscore their concerns.

Prasada assured that the bill only targets minor offences, striving to simplify penalties proportionate to offences and establishing appellate bodies. The substantial scope of the bill intends to amend 79 central acts across 23 ministries. By focusing on decriminalising 717 provisions, it builds upon the previously successful 2023 Act to create a more efficient governance framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaza Peace Process: Disarmament Plan Unveiled

Gaza Peace Process: Disarmament Plan Unveiled

 Global
2
Fadnavis Promises MLC Seat to Republican Party of India

Fadnavis Promises MLC Seat to Republican Party of India

 India
3
India's Fertiliser Production Thrives Amid Gas Crisis

India's Fertiliser Production Thrives Amid Gas Crisis

 India
4
Government Proposes Changes to Motor Vehicle Act for Easier Compliance

Government Proposes Changes to Motor Vehicle Act for Easier Compliance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026