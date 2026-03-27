Zhang Chengzhong Appointed as China's New Emergency Management Chief
Zhang Chengzhong has been appointed as the party chief of China's Ministry of Emergency Management, replacing former minister Wang Xiangxi, who was removed in February following an investigation into serious disciplinary and legal violations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:10 IST
- Country:
- China
Zhang Chengzhong has been named the new party chief of China's Ministry of Emergency Management, a statement on the ministry's website confirmed on Friday.
The appointment follows the dismissal of the former emergency management minister, Wang Xiangxi, who faced allegations of serious disciplinary and legal breaches. Wang was removed from his position in February.
This leadership change comes as part of an ongoing effort to restore integrity within the ministry and ensure its effective functioning in emergency management operations across China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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