Gaza Peace Process: Disarmament Plan Unveiled

U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace introduced a comprehensive plan for disarmament in Gaza, targeting Hamas' extensive tunnel network and weaponry. The strategy, revealed by Reuters, is structured across an eight-month timeline aimed at securing peace in the region.

The plan begins with a U.S.-backed Palestinian committee taking security control of Gaza, followed by a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces upon verification of a weapon-free Gaza. Despite historical resistance, Hamas has shown limited willingness for disarmament if aligned with political goals for Palestinian statehood.

Key components include a structured timeline for weapon collection, monitored by international and local entities, leading up to comprehensive reconstruction efforts. However, the absence of any reference to Palestinian statehood in the 12-point document has garnered criticism from Hamas and other factions like Islamic Jihad.

(With inputs from agencies.)