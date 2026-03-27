Left Menu

Gaza Peace Process: Disarmament Plan Unveiled

A disarmament plan requiring Hamas to dismantle its tunnel network and surrender arms in eight months was presented by the U.S. Board of Peace, aiming to solidify a ceasefire and establish security in Gaza. It involves Palestinian technocrats overseeing the process, while Hamas shows cautious openness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:48 IST
Gaza Peace Process: Disarmament Plan Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace introduced a comprehensive plan for disarmament in Gaza, targeting Hamas' extensive tunnel network and weaponry. The strategy, revealed by Reuters, is structured across an eight-month timeline aimed at securing peace in the region.

The plan begins with a U.S.-backed Palestinian committee taking security control of Gaza, followed by a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces upon verification of a weapon-free Gaza. Despite historical resistance, Hamas has shown limited willingness for disarmament if aligned with political goals for Palestinian statehood.

Key components include a structured timeline for weapon collection, monitored by international and local entities, leading up to comprehensive reconstruction efforts. However, the absence of any reference to Palestinian statehood in the 12-point document has garnered criticism from Hamas and other factions like Islamic Jihad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence, Politics, and Policies: Current World News Briefs

Violence, Politics, and Policies: Current World News Briefs

 Global
2
Blaze Erupts at Andheri East Industrial Estate

Blaze Erupts at Andheri East Industrial Estate

 India
3
US News Briefs: Politics, Safety, and Economy Highlights

US News Briefs: Politics, Safety, and Economy Highlights

 Global
4
Boosting Innovation: Government's Strategic Investments in Tech Startups

Boosting Innovation: Government's Strategic Investments in Tech Startups

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026