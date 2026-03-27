Gaza Peace Process: Disarmament Plan Unveiled
A disarmament plan requiring Hamas to dismantle its tunnel network and surrender arms in eight months was presented by the U.S. Board of Peace, aiming to solidify a ceasefire and establish security in Gaza. It involves Palestinian technocrats overseeing the process, while Hamas shows cautious openness.
U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace introduced a comprehensive plan for disarmament in Gaza, targeting Hamas' extensive tunnel network and weaponry. The strategy, revealed by Reuters, is structured across an eight-month timeline aimed at securing peace in the region.
The plan begins with a U.S.-backed Palestinian committee taking security control of Gaza, followed by a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces upon verification of a weapon-free Gaza. Despite historical resistance, Hamas has shown limited willingness for disarmament if aligned with political goals for Palestinian statehood.
Key components include a structured timeline for weapon collection, monitored by international and local entities, leading up to comprehensive reconstruction efforts. However, the absence of any reference to Palestinian statehood in the 12-point document has garnered criticism from Hamas and other factions like Islamic Jihad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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