Charting Peace: Navigating the Iran Conflict
Initiating peace talks in the Iran war is challenging but could improve navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, noted Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. In a call with his Pakistani counterpart, both ministers agreed on promoting a ceasefire and restarting peace discussions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:07 IST
- Country:
- China
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the complexity of initiating peace talks in the Iran conflict but underscored its importance for restoring normal navigation through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
During a call with his Pakistani counterpart, Wang Yi and Ishaq Dar agreed on joint efforts to promote a ceasefire and the resumption of peace talks to ensure the safety of non-military targets and critical waterways.
China expressed support for Pakistan's role as a mediator in this diplomatic endeavor, according to a summary from the Chinese ministry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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