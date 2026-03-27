Charting Peace: Navigating the Iran Conflict

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the complexity of initiating peace talks in the Iran conflict but underscored its importance for restoring normal navigation through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

During a call with his Pakistani counterpart, Wang Yi and Ishaq Dar agreed on joint efforts to promote a ceasefire and the resumption of peace talks to ensure the safety of non-military targets and critical waterways.

China expressed support for Pakistan's role as a mediator in this diplomatic endeavor, according to a summary from the Chinese ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)