New ESIC Branch Enhances Social Security Services in Punjab

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) launched a new branch office in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab, on March 25, 2026. Dr. Hemant Garg, ESIC Regional Office Punjab's Deputy Director-cum-Recovery Officer, officiated the inauguration.

Dr. Garg emphasized the office's role in enhancing social security services for the region's workers and their families. The new branch promises more accessible and faster services, supporting the implementation of ESIC schemes effectively. He credited Hon'ble Union Minister of Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, for his leadership in strengthening the social security framework under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Dr. Garg highlighted labor reforms and the government's commitment to ease of doing business through digital initiatives like online registration and e-governance platforms. He expressed confidence that the new office will significantly contribute to the economic and social well-being of workers in Punjab.