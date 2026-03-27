Gaza's Path to Peace: An Eight-Month Disarmament Plan

The U.S. 'Board of Peace', led by President Donald Trump, has put forward a disarmament initiative for Gaza which involves dismantling Hamas' tunnel network incrementally over eight months. This plan intends to restore security control to Palestinian technocrats and ultimately lead to an Israeli military withdrawal, contingent upon verified disarmament.

Under the proposed framework, all armed factions in Gaza will partake in the disarmament process managed by the Palestinian technocrats. The process envisions an 'authority of one', where only approved individuals may possess weapons. The goal is to ensure that military activities will cease, with a dedicated committee verifying weapon collection.

Although the initiative is met with criticism for potentially prioritizing disarmament over reconstruction, signals from Hamas show potential openness to disarming if political goals align, particularly Palestinian statehood. Yet, concerns linger about the fairness and feasibility of linking reconstruction with disarmament.