Gaza's Path to Peace: An Eight-Month Disarmament Plan
A disarmament plan presented by U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' seeks to dismantle Hamas' Gaza tunnel network over eight months. The plan involves staged disarmament, overseen by Palestinian technocrats, concluding with Israeli withdrawal. Challenges include concerns over the plan's fairness and the linkage of political issues with reconstruction.
The U.S. 'Board of Peace', led by President Donald Trump, has put forward a disarmament initiative for Gaza which involves dismantling Hamas' tunnel network incrementally over eight months. This plan intends to restore security control to Palestinian technocrats and ultimately lead to an Israeli military withdrawal, contingent upon verified disarmament.
Under the proposed framework, all armed factions in Gaza will partake in the disarmament process managed by the Palestinian technocrats. The process envisions an 'authority of one', where only approved individuals may possess weapons. The goal is to ensure that military activities will cease, with a dedicated committee verifying weapon collection.
Although the initiative is met with criticism for potentially prioritizing disarmament over reconstruction, signals from Hamas show potential openness to disarming if political goals align, particularly Palestinian statehood. Yet, concerns linger about the fairness and feasibility of linking reconstruction with disarmament.