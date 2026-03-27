Left Menu

Gaza's Path to Peace: An Eight-Month Disarmament Plan

A disarmament plan presented by U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' seeks to dismantle Hamas' Gaza tunnel network over eight months. The plan involves staged disarmament, overseen by Palestinian technocrats, concluding with Israeli withdrawal. Challenges include concerns over the plan's fairness and the linkage of political issues with reconstruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:52 IST
Gaza's Path to Peace: An Eight-Month Disarmament Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. 'Board of Peace', led by President Donald Trump, has put forward a disarmament initiative for Gaza which involves dismantling Hamas' tunnel network incrementally over eight months. This plan intends to restore security control to Palestinian technocrats and ultimately lead to an Israeli military withdrawal, contingent upon verified disarmament.

Under the proposed framework, all armed factions in Gaza will partake in the disarmament process managed by the Palestinian technocrats. The process envisions an 'authority of one', where only approved individuals may possess weapons. The goal is to ensure that military activities will cease, with a dedicated committee verifying weapon collection.

Although the initiative is met with criticism for potentially prioritizing disarmament over reconstruction, signals from Hamas show potential openness to disarming if political goals align, particularly Palestinian statehood. Yet, concerns linger about the fairness and feasibility of linking reconstruction with disarmament.

TRENDING

1
Paving the Path to Safe Roads: Haryana's Vision for Road Safety

Paving the Path to Safe Roads: Haryana's Vision for Road Safety

 India
2
Germany's Coalition Proposes Measures to Ease Energy Price Impact

Germany's Coalition Proposes Measures to Ease Energy Price Impact

 Global
3
Crude Oil Prices Soar Amid Geopolitical Tensions in West Asia

Crude Oil Prices Soar Amid Geopolitical Tensions in West Asia

 India
4
Market Mayhem: Sensex Plummets Amid West Asia Conflict

Market Mayhem: Sensex Plummets Amid West Asia Conflict

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026