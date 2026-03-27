Ukraine Delivers a Strategic Strike with Gulf and China Talks

Ukraine is on the verge of finalizing security agreements with the UAE and Qatar as an effort to counter Iranian threats, announced Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha this Friday. He also revealed potential avenues involving China in peace negotiations with Russia.

As President Zelenskiy tours the Gulf, Sybiha highlighted advanced discussions, emphasizing cooperation in unmanned technologies as Gulf nations seek insights from Ukraine in missile defense amidst their own Iranian challenges.

Meanwhile, Sybiha advocates for a renewed diplomatic initiative, involving China, to mediate peace talks, while skepticism surrounds China's potential contribution due to its ties with Russia and hesitance to join the sanctions regime.