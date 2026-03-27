Iran’s Strait of Hormuz Chokehold: Gatekeeper or Economic Terrorist?

Iran is strengthening its control over the Strait of Hormuz, an essential channel for global oil shipments, by establishing a 'toll booth' system operated by its Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. This strategic maneuver is formalizing Tehran's influence on the waterway, enabling continued oil flow to China despite sanctions.

Ship traffic through the strait, a crucial oil artery, has dropped by 90% since the Iran conflict commenced, inflating global oil prices and causing shortages in Asia. The selective passage, influenced by Iran's geopolitical vetting, has primarily affected vessels not complying with the new vetting norms, prompting international concern and calls for regulation.

Critics, including Gulf Cooperation Council and maritime experts, argue that Iran's actions violate international navigation laws. Accusations of economic terrorism have surfaced, highlighting the broader implications of Iran's strategy on global energy markets and economic stability, as diplomatic efforts seek to mitigate these risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)