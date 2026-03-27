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Nagaland's Policy Crossroads: Addressing Prohibition and Exploration

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio discusses the review of Nagaland's liquor prohibition law amidst issues of substance abuse and stalled oil exploration. The NLTP Act, enacted for public health, faces criticism over enforcement challenges, while exploration faces legal hurdles. Calls for policy reform aim to boost revenue and strengthen enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:08 IST
Nagaland's Policy Crossroads: Addressing Prohibition and Exploration
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  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland's Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio, announced a potential review of the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition Act of 1989, alongside efforts to combat substance abuse and revive oil exploration activities. The review responds to various societal views on prohibition and aims to address enforcement challenges and illicit activities.

During the 2026-27 budget discussion in the Assembly, Rio emphasized the evolving discourse on prohibition, noting that while some support stricter enforcement, others highlight enforcement difficulties. He stressed operational challenges for enforcement agencies and the need for improved public awareness and rehabilitation mechanisms.

Discussing oil and gas exploration, Rio pointed to halted activities since 1994 and legal challenges as significant hurdles. Advisor K T Sukhalu highlighted the potential benefits of lifting the ban, arguing that current laws fuel underground trade and compromise state revenue. He urged policy reforms to enhance financial sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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