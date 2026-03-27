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Congress Condemns FCRA Amendment as 'Fascist Move'

The Congress has criticized the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, as a tool to silence dissent against the BJP. They argue that it unfairly targets non-profits opposed to BJP ideology by threatening their funding and assets. The bill proposes stricter oversight of foreign-funded organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:09 IST
Congress Condemns FCRA Amendment as 'Fascist Move'
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has vehemently opposed the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, labeling it a 'fascist move.' They argue that it's a bid to suppress entities not aligned with the BJP's viewpoint.

According to Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, the bill, introduced by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, serves to silence philanthropic organizations that do not comply with BJP ideologies. It threatens the lawful assets and licenses of these entities, pushing them to conform to the ruling party's line.

The proposed legislation aims to overhaul the management of foreign contributions through the establishment of a designated authority. This move will enable the government to exercise greater control over the assets of non-profits, potentially leading to asset seizure if they lose their licenses.

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