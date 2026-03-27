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Paramount's Blockbuster Deal Under DOJ Scrutiny

The U.S. Department of Justice has issued subpoenas in its investigation into Paramount Skydance's $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery. The deal, which could impact jobs and competition in the entertainment industry, is closely watched by Hollywood and Wall Street.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:18 IST
Paramount's Blockbuster Deal Under DOJ Scrutiny

The U.S. Department of Justice has intensified its investigation into the high-profile acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery by Paramount Skydance by issuing subpoenas, insiders revealed to Reuters. This inquiry highlights the department's dedication to dissecting the $110 billion merger, which aims to integrate two leading studios alongside their streaming and news services.

According to informed sources, the Justice Department is particularly focused on understanding how the merger could influence studio output, content rights, and the competitive landscape among streaming platforms. Additionally, the potential implications for movie theaters are under scrutiny, although official comments from the Justice Department are yet to be made.

Paramount's Chief Legal Officer Makan Delrahim admitted during an antitrust conference on Wednesday that the company had anticipated various regulatory bodies to scrutinize the massive deal. As industry watchers in Hollywood and Wall Street maintain their attention, outcomes of this investigation could significantly reshape the entertainment business.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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