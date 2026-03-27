Urgent Call for Fishermen's Safe Return Amid Recommendations for National Progress
M Thambidurai highlighted the plight of 447 Kanyakumari fishermen stranded in Iran due to West Asia conflicts, urging governmental prompt action for their safe return. Concurrently, other parliamentarians called for robust population control, train infrastructure enhancements, sports education, counterfeit medicine eradication, and social harmony preservation, alongside Beypore Port development.
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- India
On Friday, AIADMK's M Thambidurai called for the immediate government intervention to ensure the safe repatriation of 447 Kanyakumari fishermen stranded in Iran amidst the ongoing conflict in West Asia. He stressed the urgent need for the Indian Embassy's involvement to assist the fishermen with essential relief and evacuation.
BJP MP Sanjay Seth emphasized the necessity of a stringent population control law, citing a UN report that ranks India as the most populous country globally. He proposed incentivizing smaller families through tax rebates and free education to alleviate the strain on government resources.
Other parliamentary discussions focused on improving train services, introducing mandatory sports education in primary schools to tackle digital addiction, combating counterfeit medicines, preserving social harmony, and developing Beypore Port for economic growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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