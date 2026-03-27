Strengthening Synergy: Military-Civil Fusion in Southern Command
The Southern Command's 'Military-Civil Fusion Abhiyan' united armed forces, civil agencies, and industry to enhance national security preparedness. This initiative improved inter-agency coordination in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and southern states, focusing on integrated responses to complex security challenges through seminars, exercises, and collaborations.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to address contemporary security challenges, the Army's Southern Command conducted several military-civil fusion activities across its region. These initiatives aimed to strengthen national preparedness by integrating the armed forces with civil administration, academia, and industry, emphasizing the necessity of a cohesive national ecosystem.
The 'Military-Civil Fusion Abhiyan' spanned numerous stations, including those in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and southern states, to enhance inter-agency coordination. The collaboration amongst various stakeholders was centered on improving collective responses to dynamic security threats through operational, technological, and administrative engagements.
Notable activities included seminars and tabletop exercises in Pune to discuss multi-domain threats, and counter-UAS seminars in Bhopal. Such engagements improved mutual understanding, streamlined crisis response mechanisms, and fostered a cooperative spirit among military and civilian bodies, underscoring their shared commitment to national security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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