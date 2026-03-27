Pro-Iranian Hackers Claim FBI Director's Account Breach

A pro-Iranian hacking group known as Handala announced on Friday that it successfully hacked the account of FBI Director Kash Patel. The group released several old photographs of Patel, along with his resume and other personal documents online.

According to the FBI, the breach included historical data with no governmental information compromised. In response, the agency has taken measures to reduce potential risks from this hack.

Handala has claimed responsibility for similar cyber-attacks in the past, including ones against U.S.-based companies. The group often targets U.S. entities in retaliation for actions against Iran and its allies.