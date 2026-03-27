Crackdown on Illegal VoIP Exchange in Meerut

In a significant bust, the Uttar Pradesh Police dismantled an unlawful VoIP exchange in Meerut, arresting six suspects accused of masquerading international calls as local calls for fraudulent purposes.

The operation, led by Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey along with the SWAT and ATS units, came after alerts from the Department of Telecommunications prompted action. Police raids in the Lisadi Gate area led to the apprehension of Fardeen, Nazim alias Furqan, Faheem, Sultan, Shadab, and Rahis, who reportedly confessed to obtaining SIM cards under false pretenses and using VoIP GSM gateway devices for masking caller identities.

A substantial amount of equipment, including VoIP GSM gateway machines and SIM cards, was confiscated at the scene. Authorities are pursuing legal action following the case registration at Lisadi Gate police station.