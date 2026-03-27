Chancellor Merz Questions US-Israeli Strategy on Iran War

Chancellor Friedrich Merz voiced his doubts on Friday about the strategic clarity of the United States and Israel regarding the ongoing conflict in Iran.

Despite his skepticism, Merz emphasized that Germany would be open to participating in an international stabilization mission once hostilities cease.

Speaking at a conference hosted by the FAZ newspaper, the Chancellor stated, "I'm just not convinced that what's happening right now – what Israel and America are doing – will actually lead to success."

(With inputs from agencies.)