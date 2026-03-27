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Chancellor Merz Questions US-Israeli Strategy on Iran War

Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed doubts about the United States and Israel's strategy to end the conflict in Iran. He indicated Germany's willingness to join an international mission for stabilization post-conflict. Merz shared his views at a conference, highlighting concerns about the effectiveness of current military actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:49 IST
Chancellor Merz Questions US-Israeli Strategy on Iran War
Chancellor Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • Germany

Chancellor Friedrich Merz voiced his doubts on Friday about the strategic clarity of the United States and Israel regarding the ongoing conflict in Iran.

Despite his skepticism, Merz emphasized that Germany would be open to participating in an international stabilization mission once hostilities cease.

Speaking at a conference hosted by the FAZ newspaper, the Chancellor stated, "I'm just not convinced that what's happening right now – what Israel and America are doing – will actually lead to success."

(With inputs from agencies.)

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