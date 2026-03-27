Former Amethi Chairperson's Fraud Case and Judicial Custody

In a significant legal development, former Amethi Nagar Panchayat Chairperson Chandrama Devi has been placed in judicial custody concerning alleged fraud charges. A local court rejected her interim bail plea, and the hearing for her regular bail application is scheduled for March 30, officials confirmed on Friday. Following court compliance, Devi surrendered before the ACJM's court.

The accusations stem from a complaint by trade leader Ghanshyam Soni, who alleges that during Devi's tenure, she illicitly facilitated the transfer of his property. This transfer allegedly involved the issuance of a forged certificate to several individuals. Devi's defense countered, asserting that such documents are issued by the executive officer, not the chairperson, suggesting political motives behind her charges.

Chandrama Devi's counsel sought bail on medical grounds, but it was opposed by the prosecution, leading to her remand and subsequent admission to a district hospital for treatment. The case involves multiple defendants with a trial date set for early February 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)