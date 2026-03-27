Iran's Anticipated Response to U.S. Peace Proposal: A Turning Point?

In a major development in Middle Eastern diplomacy, Iran is poised to deliver a response to an ambitious U.S. peace proposal on Friday, as per sources familiar with the situation.

The complex situation follows an escalation that began with U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran on February 28. The peace proposal, communicated through Pakistan, encompasses 15 significant demands, including the dismantling of Iran's nuclear program and restrictions on missile development.

Despite skepticism, especially regarding the proposal's bias towards U.S. and Israeli interests, Iran has demonstrated willingness to engage in discussions, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted. The response could be a pivotal moment in diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)