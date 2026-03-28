Iran Eases Aid Passage: Humanitarian Relief Through Hormuz Strait

Iran has agreed to expedite the movement of humanitarian aid through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime passage. Ali Bahreini, Iran's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, confirmed on Friday that Tehran will cooperate with requests to ensure safe delivery of essential supplies, including agricultural goods.

The decision underscores Iran's dedication to global humanitarian efforts, aiming to assist those affected by conflicts swiftly and effectively. This commitment arrives as the UN launched a new task force to tackle the challenges posed by the ongoing conflict in the region.

Bahreini indicated that the measure highlights Iran's active role in facilitating aid passage. His statement on X emphasized the country's intent to ensure that humanitarian support reaches those who need it without unnecessary delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)