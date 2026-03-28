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Rising Toll: Hezbollah Fighters Fall Amidst Israel Conflict

Over 400 Hezbollah fighters have died since the beginning of clashes with Israel, marking the first comprehensive count of fatalities in the ongoing conflict. Lebanon's health ministry also reports significant civilian casualties, while Israel claims higher insurgent losses than acknowledged by Hezbollah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 28-03-2026 00:27 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 00:27 IST
Rising Toll: Hezbollah Fighters Fall Amidst Israel Conflict
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  • Country:
  • Lebanon

More than 400 fighters from Hezbollah have lost their lives as the Lebanese armed group engaged in battle with Israel starting March 2. According to two informed sources, this count is the initial comprehensive toll of Hezbollah fatalities resulting from Israel's expanding air and ground assaults in Lebanon.

In the 2023-2024 conflict with Israel, Hezbollah issued daily notifications for each fallen fighter, later reporting a total of approximately 5,000 casualties. However, the Israeli military contests this figure, asserting that it has eliminated at least 700 Hezbollah operatives in Lebanon, including numerous elite Radwan Force members.

The Lebanese health ministry reported on Friday that Israeli military actions have resulted in 1,142 deaths, including 122 children, 83 women, and 42 medical personnel. The statistics include both civilians and combatants. Furthermore, the Israeli army noted that one soldier and a combat officer sustained severe injuries overnight during operations in Lebanon, with four soldiers previously declared killed in southern Lebanon combat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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