An Iranian attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia has left twelve U.S. troops injured, two of them seriously, marking a significant development in the ongoing conflict. The U.S. official revealed this information to Reuters on Friday, underscoring the persistent tensions.

Since the war began on February 28, the number of U.S. military personnel wounded has surpassed 300. In a statement issued earlier on Friday, the U.S. military reported that 273 of the wounded service members have resumed their duties.

Casualties in the confrontations have also resulted in the deaths of thirteen U.S. troops, further highlighting the human cost of the conflict. The situation continues to draw international attention as both sides engage in a struggle with profound implications.