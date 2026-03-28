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Casualties Escalate in Ongoing U.S.-Iran Conflict

An Iranian military strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia wounded twelve U.S. troops, including two seriously, in the continuing conflict. The cumulative count of U.S. military personnel wounded since the onset of hostilities on February 28 has exceeded 300, with 273 already returning to duty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-03-2026 05:26 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 05:26 IST
Casualties Escalate in Ongoing U.S.-Iran Conflict
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  • United States

An Iranian attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia has left twelve U.S. troops injured, two of them seriously, marking a significant development in the ongoing conflict. The U.S. official revealed this information to Reuters on Friday, underscoring the persistent tensions.

Since the war began on February 28, the number of U.S. military personnel wounded has surpassed 300. In a statement issued earlier on Friday, the U.S. military reported that 273 of the wounded service members have resumed their duties.

Casualties in the confrontations have also resulted in the deaths of thirteen U.S. troops, further highlighting the human cost of the conflict. The situation continues to draw international attention as both sides engage in a struggle with profound implications.

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