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Indonesia Leads Southeast Asia in Banning Social Media for Children Under 16

Indonesia has implemented a regulation prohibiting children under 16 from accessing certain digital platforms, aiming to protect them from potential online harms. This move positions Indonesia as the first Southeast Asian nation to enforce such a ban, following Australia's earlier measures. The regulation targets platforms such as YouTube and Roblox.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 28-03-2026 06:44 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 06:44 IST
Indonesia Leads Southeast Asia in Banning Social Media for Children Under 16
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  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia has taken a pioneering step in Southeast Asia by banning children under 16 from using specific digital platforms, effective from Saturday. This measure seeks to shield youth from exposure to pornography, cyberbullying, and other online threats.

The Indonesian government plans a gradual rollout of the restrictions, aiming to cover all platforms within its jurisdiction. The ban impacts approximately 70 million children in the country, as stated by Meutya Hafid, Indonesia's Communication and Digital Affairs Minister.

While the initiative has been praised for addressing online safety, challenges remain in enforcing compliance and adapting to the new norms. As platforms and parents adjust, concerns about children's mental health and social development persist, indicating a need for balanced regulation.

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