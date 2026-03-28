Yemen Missile Threatens Israel Amid Regional Tensions
Israel faces potential first-time missile threat from Yemen amid ongoing attacks by Iran and Hezbollah. The Houthis, backed by Tehran, control Yemen's capital and remain in an uneasy ceasefire with Saudi Arabia. The missile threat escalates regional conflicts involving Israel and its neighbors.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a first, Israel's military reported that Yemen launched a missile towards its territory early Saturday, marking a new front in regional hostilities. Iranian and Hezbollah forces also continued their assaults on Israel overnight.
Sirens blared in Beer Sheba and near Israel's main nuclear research center multiple times, signaling heightened tensions. While the Houthis—Yemen's Tehran-backed rebel faction—did not claim responsibility, their capital city, Sanaa, has been under their control since 2014.
Despite the ongoing war with Yemen's exiled government, the Houthis previously maintained a fragile ceasefire with Saudi Arabia, avoiding participation in direct conflict with Israel until now.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Sanaa
- Saudi Arabia
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- Beer Sheba
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