Yemen Missile Threatens Israel Amid Regional Tensions

In a first, Israel's military reported that Yemen launched a missile towards its territory early Saturday, marking a new front in regional hostilities. Iranian and Hezbollah forces also continued their assaults on Israel overnight.

Sirens blared in Beer Sheba and near Israel's main nuclear research center multiple times, signaling heightened tensions. While the Houthis—Yemen's Tehran-backed rebel faction—did not claim responsibility, their capital city, Sanaa, has been under their control since 2014.

Despite the ongoing war with Yemen's exiled government, the Houthis previously maintained a fragile ceasefire with Saudi Arabia, avoiding participation in direct conflict with Israel until now.

(With inputs from agencies.)