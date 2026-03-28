Missile Interception Turns Tragic: Debris Injures Five Indians in UAE
Five Indian nationals were injured when debris from a ballistic missile, intercepted by UAE's air defense, fell near Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi Media Office confirmed the injuries and urged the public to rely on official sources for information. An Indian national was previously killed in a similar incident.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a concerning incident, debris from a ballistic missile intercepted by the UAE's air defense system injured five Indian nationals near the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD). The Abu Dhabi Media Office confirmed that the injuries ranged from moderate to minor.
The office has strongly advised the public to seek information only from official channels to prevent the spread of misinformation. The incident followed reports of two fire outbreaks in the KEZAD vicinity, resulting from falling debris after successful missile interceptions.
Tragically, an Indian national was fatally injured in another similar event, alongside a Pakistani national, upon whom the Indian Embassy in the UAE offered condolences. The Embassy is actively coordinating with UAE authorities for any needed assistance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ballistic Missile Interception Triggers Fires in Abu Dhabi
Ballistic Missile Interception Sparks Fires in Abu Dhabi
Missile Interception Tragedy in Abu Dhabi: Lives Lost and Injuries Sustained
Interception Fallout: Missile Debris in Abu Dhabi Claims Lives
Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company Acquires Stake in Sammaan Capital