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Missile Interception Turns Tragic: Debris Injures Five Indians in UAE

Five Indian nationals were injured when debris from a ballistic missile, intercepted by UAE's air defense, fell near Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi Media Office confirmed the injuries and urged the public to rely on official sources for information. An Indian national was previously killed in a similar incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-03-2026 13:20 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 13:20 IST
Missile Interception Turns Tragic: Debris Injures Five Indians in UAE
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  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a concerning incident, debris from a ballistic missile intercepted by the UAE's air defense system injured five Indian nationals near the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD). The Abu Dhabi Media Office confirmed that the injuries ranged from moderate to minor.

The office has strongly advised the public to seek information only from official channels to prevent the spread of misinformation. The incident followed reports of two fire outbreaks in the KEZAD vicinity, resulting from falling debris after successful missile interceptions.

Tragically, an Indian national was fatally injured in another similar event, alongside a Pakistani national, upon whom the Indian Embassy in the UAE offered condolences. The Embassy is actively coordinating with UAE authorities for any needed assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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