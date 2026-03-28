‘Mainstreaming of J&K Youth Driving Confidence, Aspirations’: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, and multiple key portfolios, Dr. Jitendra Singh, on Saturday underscored a significant socio-economic shift in Jammu & Kashmir, stating that sustained policy interventions over the past 11 years have successfully “mainstreamed” the region’s youth—leading to a marked rise in confidence, mobility and national participation.

Speaking during an interaction with participants of the 6th Kashmir Youth Exchange Programme “Watan Ko Jaano”, the Minister highlighted how young people from Jammu & Kashmir are increasingly stepping into national platforms, excelling in competitive examinations, and contributing across sectors such as tourism, hospitality, aviation and public services.

The programme, organised by My Bharat under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs, serves as a flagship initiative aimed at integrating youth from Jammu & Kashmir with the broader national landscape through exposure visits and cultural exchange.

From Isolation to Integration

Dr. Jitendra Singh pointed out that a decade ago, many young individuals from Jammu & Kashmir were reluctant to move beyond their immediate environments due to limited exposure and opportunities. Today, however, there is a visible shift.

“Youth from Jammu & Kashmir are now emerging as toppers in civil services and other national-level competitive examinations. Their confidence and aspirations have undergone a remarkable transformation,” he said.

He credited this change to targeted governance initiatives launched since 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, which prioritised historically underdeveloped regions like Jammu & Kashmir and the North East.

According to the Minister, consistent policy focus, infrastructure development, improved connectivity, and youth-centric programmes have collectively bridged long-standing developmental gaps, enabling greater participation of J&K youth in India’s growth story.

Exposure to National Institutions Strengthening Democratic Engagement

The interaction brought together participants from districts including Pulwama, Bandipora, Anantnag and Kupwara, many of whom shared first-hand experiences of engaging with institutions at the heart of India’s democracy.

Visits to Parliament, Legislative Assemblies, and Rashtrapati Bhavan were cited as transformative experiences that deepened their understanding of governance and reinforced their sense of belonging to the national mainstream.

Participants noted that such initiatives are fostering greater openness, trust, and cultural exchange, helping them connect with peers from across the country and broaden their horizons.

Rising Aspirations, Emerging Achievers

Young achievers from Jammu & Kashmir, including aspirants in sports and competitive examinations, highlighted both their progress and future ambitions. Several participants pointed to increasing participation in national-level competitions and academic pursuits.

However, they also flagged key areas requiring further attention—particularly:

Strengthening sports infrastructure

Improving access to professional coaching

Expanding availability of training facilities

Responding to these concerns, Dr. Jitendra Singh assured that the ecosystem for youth and sports development in Jammu & Kashmir is steadily improving. He highlighted increased investments, greater transparency in selection processes, and better institutional support.

As an example of the region’s rising sporting profile, he cited the recent Ranji Trophy victory by the Jammu & Kashmir cricket team, calling it a reflection of growing talent and improved infrastructure.

Policy Feedback and Future Improvements

The roundtable-style interaction also served as a feedback platform, with participants offering suggestions to further enhance programme effectiveness. Key recommendations included:

Improving logistical arrangements for participants

Increasing structured peer interactions with students from other states

Expanding the scope of institutional exposure visits

The Minister welcomed these suggestions, stating that such inputs would be instrumental in refining future editions of the programme and making them more impactful.

Part of a Larger Inclusive Development Vision

Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasised that the transformation in Jammu & Kashmir is part of a broader national commitment to ensure inclusive and equitable development, where no region or community is left behind.

“The increasing participation of youth from Jammu & Kashmir in national life is a clear indicator of change. Their growing confidence and aspirations will play a crucial role in shaping India’s future,” he said.

Cultural Integration and Shared Identity

The programme concluded with vibrant cultural performances by the participants, showcasing the rich traditions and heritage of Jammu & Kashmir. The presentations reinforced the themes of national integration, shared identity, and unity in diversity—core objectives of the “Watan Ko Jaano” initiative.

As India continues to focus on youth empowerment as a driver of long-term growth, the evolving narrative from Jammu & Kashmir highlights how targeted engagement, exposure, and opportunity can reshape aspirations and unlock potential at scale.