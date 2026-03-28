Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Northern Iraq

A drone attack targeted the home of the president of Iraq's Kurdistan Region early on Saturday, raising tensions across northern Iraq, security sources confirmed.

In a related incident, air defenses intercepted and shot down a drone near a Peshmerga fighters' base in Duhok. These attacks occur amid a backdrop of escalating conflict involving Iran-aligned militias and Kurdish forces, as U.S.-Israeli military actions against Iran increasingly affect Iraq, involving multiple armed factions and challenging Baghdad's efforts at maintaining control.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani condemned the assault on Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani's residence and held discussions with him. In response, Sudani mandated the formation of a collaborative federal-Kurdistan security and technical team to probe the occurrences and pinpoint those accountable. Airstrikes have been reported on locations of Iran-backed Shi'ite militias and Kurdish forces since the initiation of U.S.-Israeli hostilities against Iran. The Iraqi military has attributed some of the aerial assaults on the PMF to U.S. and Israeli forces. Similarly, Tehran-supported groups have attacked U.S. bases and the U.S. embassy in Iraq.